FBI seeks man in possible connection to Brevard County car hauler hijacking

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The Brief FBI officials are seeking information on anyone who has seen Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-225-5324.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public's assistance in locating Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez in connection to a suspicious disappearance.

Officials said Gonzalez, a driver for a trucking company, picked up several vehicles from the Georgia area before heading to South Florida to drop off the vehicles. Around 1:20 a.m., Gonzalez took a rest at a truck stop in Brevard County on I-95 in Grant-Valkaria, according to officials. GPS tracking indicated the truck left the stop at 7:49 a.m. and took a turn toward Jacksonville.

Gonzalez has not been reached since, but the truck was later located in Port Wentworth, Georgia, officials said. Several vehicles were also missing from the hauler.

FBI officials are seeking tips from anyone who may have been at the rest stop in Brevard County on April 17 from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., with a focus on the southern portion of the rest area near the ramp that enters I-95 South.

Three missing vehicles from the hauler have since been discovered in Florida, according to officials.

Gonzalez is listed a 5 feet 11 inches and weighing around 200 pounds. He is said to have a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a tattoo on his lower right arm.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-225-5324.