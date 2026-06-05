Florida theme parks hurricane, weather policies: What you need to know

With hurricane season now officially underway, Florida could experience severe weather, even a hurricane now through Nov. 30.

If you're visiting the theme parks during this time, it's important to know what policies are in place for severe weather.

Most parks remain open during rain and storms. However, they each have their own policies when it comes to hurricanes and tropical storms.

Here's what you need to know.

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Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens has a Weather-or-Not Assurance policy that covers different weather events, including rain, extreme heat, hail and more.

If inclement weather causes the park to close early, negatively impacts park operating hours or forces the closure of rides for over an hour, visitors can go to Guest Services to request a return visit.

Legoland Florida Resort

If rides and attractions at the parks are closed for an extended period due to weather, Legoland will activate its "Rainy Day Promise" policy, which allows guests with paid tickets to them for one more visit within one year.

Legoland also has a policy for hurricanes. If a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued for the Central Florida area (or the visitor's hometown) within seven days of the arrival, they can cancel or reschedule their visit without penalties.

The policy only applies to tickets, hotel reservations and hotel packages booked directly with Legoland.

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SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld has a Weather-or-Not Assurance policy that covers different weather events, including rain, extreme heat, hail and more.

If inclement weather causes the park to close early, negatively impacts park operating hours or forces the closure of rides for over an hour, visitors can got to Guest Services to request a return visit.

Universal Orlando

Universal's hurricane policy allows visitors to change their vacation plans without cancellation fees if a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued within a certain timeframe.

"In the event that a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared for the Orlando area or in your place of residence, within seven days of your arrival, you can contact our team in advance to reschedule or cancel your Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room only accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, without any cancellation or change fees imposed," according to Universal's website.

Walt Disney World

Disney World generally does not offer refunds for rain or thunderstorms. However, Disney does have a hurricane policy, which allows visitors to change their vacation plans.

"If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area—or for your place of residence—within 7 days of your scheduled arrival date, you may reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Company Disney Resort hotel packages and most room-only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney," according to the Disney World website.