Father, son die in small plane crash in Levy County near Williston

An 11-year-old boy and his 41-year-old father were killed when their small plane crashed near Williston last weekend, authorities said.

The victims were identified as Jacob Harnett and his son, Carter.

What we know:

An 11-year-old boy, Carter Harnett, and his father, Jacob Harnett, 35, died when their small plane crashed Sunday near Williston Regional Airport.

The Beechcraft Baron 58P carrying Harnett, his son, and third unnamed victim, crashed Sunday about a mile northwest of Williston Regional Airport in Levy County, Fla., killing everyone on board, according to the sheriff’s office.

The flight plan included a stop in Williston for refueling on the way home to Florida from Kentucky. The 1976 twin-engine aircraft exploded on impact after striking a peanut field, witnesses said.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the crash, but data show the plane dropped suddenly from 1,400 to 400 feet.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the cause of the crash or whether mechanical issues, weather, or pilot error played a role. Details about the specific type of aircraft or its flight plan have not been disclosed.

The backstory:

The trip was intended as a father-son hunting adventure in Kentucky. Carter was hoping to bag his first deer. Friends and family said the pair were close, and the trip was meant to be a special bonding experience.

Big picture view:

Jacob Harnett was a well-known member of the Key West community, remembered for his booming voice and infectious laugh. Carter was described as an active, smiling, outdoors-loving child. Their deaths have left friends and family grieving deeply.

What you can do:

As authorities continue to investigate, the family has created a GoFundMe account to support recovery efforts and plans to hold a memorial service for Jacob and Carter in Key West this Saturday.