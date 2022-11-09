Pedestrian dies after being hit by patrol car, truck on SR-417 in Orange County

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning after being hit by an Osceola County Sheriff's Office patrol car and another vehicle on State Road 417 near Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The southbound lanes between exit 11 and exit 10 were blocked as crews investigated the scene.

FHP says the crash happened around 5:30 a.m.

Troopers say the male pedestrian was in the southbound outside lane and somehow ended up in the direct path of a Chevy Silverado. The Chevy and the marked patrol car struck the man, troopers say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of SR-417 remain closed. The crash remains under investigation.