Fatal crash involving septic truck closes lanes of SR 528

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal crash involving an overturned septic truck.

The crash has shut down two westbound lanes of State Road 528 in Orange County. The area impacted is just west of the interchange with State Road 520 and east of Dallas Blvd.

Troopers arrived just after 3 p.m. at mile marker 26 to find one person who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

