Winning lottery ticket worth over $100,000 sold in Florida Publix

By Christie St. Vil
Published  June 28, 2024 2:00pm EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Someone in Gainesville hit the jackpot! 

On Thursday, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a Publix located at 9200 NW 39th Avenue.

According to Florida lottery officials, the winning ticket was a Quick Pick ticket that was worth $116,365.94. 

Thursday evening's winning numbers were 1,7,11,14 and 20.

How to claim a Florida Lottery prize

Winners can claim their prize in person or by mail, depending on the ticket value. 

Prizes worth $600-$1,000,000 can be claimed in person at any Florida Lottery District Office, either by appointment or walk-in, according to the Florida lottery website

Winners can also claim their winnings by mailing their ticket and the necessary documents to claim prizes of $250,000 or less.

The next jackpot drawing is Friday, June 28. 