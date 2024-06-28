Winning lottery ticket worth over $100,000 sold in Florida Publix

Someone in Gainesville hit the jackpot!

On Thursday, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a Publix located at 9200 NW 39th Avenue.

According to Florida lottery officials, the winning ticket was a Quick Pick ticket that was worth $116,365.94.

Thursday evening's winning numbers were 1,7,11,14 and 20.

How to claim a Florida Lottery prize

Winners can claim their prize in person or by mail, depending on the ticket value.

Prizes worth $600-$1,000,000 can be claimed in person at any Florida Lottery District Office, either by appointment or walk-in, according to the Florida lottery website.

Winners can also claim their winnings by mailing their ticket and the necessary documents to claim prizes of $250,000 or less.

The next jackpot drawing is Friday, June 28.