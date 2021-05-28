New homeowners wait on furniture after cross-country move

New homeowner Brian Roland walked through his Lady Lake home. While there was very little furniture inside, he and his wife Debora didn't move there from California a day or two ago - they'd been there for about a month.

"It wasn't until the last days after we arrived in Florida that we realized we would not be getting our furniture in a timely manner... and all of our belongings, quite frankly. So it's been interesting, to say the least!" he said.

The Rolands only traveled with the essentials in toiletries and clothes. They say their binding estimate from united van lines assured them they'd get their stuff in six to ten days. "When that didn't happen, it started drawing out, that's when we had to make other arrangements," Roland said.

They've been eating on a folding table and chairs, using paper plates and plastic utensils, sleeping on an air mattress. "You just have to figure out what to do, so you go and buy some cheap furniture, throw it in your empty house, and just make the best of it."

United Van Lines says ninety percent of their moves are still arriving on time, but the sheer number of people moving right now is straining their capacity - even with their 5,000 drivers. The Rolands say it's a challenging time for everyone, and they'll get by.

"We'll figure it out. We still have a roof over our heads, food to eat, healthy dogs, we're healthy, so there's a lot of blessings we can certainly look to."

The latest update is that their furniture is expected to arrive Saturday.

