Family suing Titusville Police Department in officer-involved shooting

The sister of James Lowery broke down during a news conference on Thursday, demanding answers in her brother's death.



High-profile lawyers Benjamin Crump and Natalie Jackson are filing a lawsuit against the Titusville Police Department,

Crump says police may have killed the wrong man, but they need the evidence to prove it.

Titusville police say 40-year-old James Lowery was shot during a physical fight with police officers the day after Christmas. Police say they were called to the area of Gayle Avenue after receiving a 911 call saying someone was beating up a woman in the road.

"They, like you, are all asking the question, 'Why would the police shoot an unarmed black man in the back of the head?'" Crump said.



Titusville police responded, saying they can't release any information because of an ongoing investigation. They say it’s been handed over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which investigates many officer-involved shootings.

