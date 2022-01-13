Family raising funds through GoFundMe for young girl's funeral

article

The family of a 4-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by her mother in an Osceola County hotel earlier this week has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral costs.

Deputies say Masiela Decaro was found deceased in a room at the Star Island Resort" in Kissimmee on Monday. Her mother was also in the room.

Investigators believe the mother may have been attempting a murder-suicide.

Security had received a call from the mother of Jacinda Decaro and requested a well-being check because she was unable to get ahold of her.

"Jacinda had failed to show up to work," deputies say.

When security checked the room, they found the master bedroom door locked. When they entered the room, deputies say Jacinda and her daughter, Masiela, were both found unresponsive on the bed.

A note was found on the nightstand with the words, "I’m sorry," the sheriff's office said.

"Jacinda had a faint pulse and was transported to Advent Health Celebration for lifesaving measures. Unfortunately, Masiela was declared deceased on scene."

This is an ongoing investigation. The sheriff's office says there is no evidence to suggest there were any other individuals involved in the incident.

If you would like to donate, visit the family's GoFundMe page here.

