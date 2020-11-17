Family pleads for answers 9 years after Michelle Parker's disappearance

article

Tuesday marks 9 years since Orlando mother Michelle Parker went missing. Police continue to investigate the case.

The 33-year-old was last seen dropping off her two youngest children at their dad, Dale Smith Jr.'s home back on November 17, 2011.

Orlando Police later found her car ditched in a parking lot. Her iPhone was found in a lake just feet away from a bridge.

Detectives say Smith is the only suspect in Michelle's disappearance.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Orlando police and Parker's family pleaded for anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward.

"We need for someone to step forward," said Chief Orlando Rolon. "We need to find closure for the Parker family, for the kids, for all the family members who are desperately looking for the person responsible for her disappearance."

Parker's family fighting back tears, hopes someone out there has information.

"It's been a long 9 years and the hurt does not go away. So please, help me find Michelle and the right person who took Michelle from me and my family."

"We can't believe it's become 9 years and we just don't want it to become more. So please, please, please we beg of you to do what you can and tell us where she is."

With the holidays just around the corner, it's another reminder that there will be an empty seat at the dinner table.

"I don't think any person that has a heart can't try to imagine the pain that it is to lose one of your children and not know what really happened, or to be kept away from her children," her family told FOX 35 News in 2018.

Michelle's twin children, Trey and Taylor, are now 12 and a half years old.

The Orlando Police Department is asking anyone with information on Parker’s whereabouts to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).