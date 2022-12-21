Family of murdered Boone High student still searching for killers 4 years later

A 15-year-old Florida boy was shot and killed as he walked to school in Orlando four years ago. His family continues to wait for someone to be held responsible.

"I haven’t heard from the investigators at all. It’s been maybe two years now; we haven’t heard anything," said Dolka Martinez, aunt of Alejandro Vargas Martinez.

Alejandro was shot and killed as he walked to Boone High School, but the family is still waiting for closure, saying the person responsible has not been formally charged.

Alejandro Vargas Martinez, 15, was shot and killed as he walked to Boone High School in Orlando in 2018. (Credit: Family handout)

"It’s very frustrating, extremely frustrating, it hurts." It hurts, she said, because there was a person of interest in the case. However, Dolka said nothing came of it. "The excuse that the person that was caught said that it was their life or his life – or my nephew's life."

Investigators said the motive was robbery Dolka tells us how someone took his cell phone. "So my nephew put his hand in his pocket to grab his keys or something, oh they thought it was a weapon so that’s why he started shooting at him."

She said Alejandro was simply walking to school when this all happened and wouldn’t have had a weapon. "I would like to see justice. I would like to see one person accountable for my nephew’s death."

As time goes by, she says it gets even more difficult. "He’s turning 20 on the first of January. It’s tough every day. Not only the holidays. I miss everything about him."

FOX 35 News reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office for an update and we are waiting to hear back.

