Family of man who died after Ocoee arrest continues calls for justice

The family of an Ocoee man is speaking out against the officers involved in the deadly arrest of their loved one.

The family gathered outside of Orlando City Hall on Friday, calling on a criminal investigation into the Ocoee police officers' actions to be reopened.

This family of Samuel Celestin is trying to bring attention to their loved one's case. They met outside of Orlando City Hall with signs and chants for justice.

Celestin died in police custody while his family says he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

"My brother did not deserve to die that way he did at all. He deserved a second chance," said Joanne Celestin, Samuel's sister.

Body camera footage shows how the confrontation began and escalated. Officers say Celestin answered the door holding a remote control and a kitchen knife.

The video shows Celestin shutting the door on officers, then opening it. Later, officers entered his home and tasered him. In the video, officers claim Celestin lunged at them.

Officials say officers tasered Celestin a total of four times. The video appears to show some of this happens after Celestin runs from officers. He ended up face down on the ground across the street where officers detained him using a "hobble restraint," also known as a hogtie.

Later, officers realized Celestin wasn’t breathing and performed CPR. Celestin was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Celestin’s family called 911 for help that night. They said they called because he was experiencing a mental health crisis and needed help. Celestin suffered from Schizophrenia.

The Celestin family says they want to see accountability and change so this doesn't happen again.

"It’s going to be a long fight. I understand that, but we’re going to keep standing," said Joanne Celestin. "Keep fighting because this should not be happening in our community."