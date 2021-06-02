Family of fallen Orlando police officer presented with flag flown over U.S. Capitol Building

article

An American flag that was recently flown over the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. was presented to the family of fallen Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia on Wednesday.

In March, Valencia passed from critical injuries obtained in the line of duty in 2018. He served the community for over seven years as a law enforcement officer.

Officer Valencia fought for his life alongside his family for two years since responding to a call that resulted in his hospitalization. He was awarded a Purple Heart by the OPD in 2020 for his heroic response.

"We will always remember Officer Valencia as a courageous & selfless hero who protected our community," said U.S. Rep. Darren Soto who met with the family at OPD headquarters to present the flag.

