Family loses everything when tree falls on apartment during Hurricane Helene

Dalon Charles’ mother, wife, and two children were all inside their apartment when a tree came crashing down on the roof.

"They called through the window to get out, because from the hallway up, everything was destroyed," Charles said.

The apartment wound up covered in wooden shards and insulation.

The City of Ocala condemned the property, saying the electrical lines were no longer safe.

"We lost everything we have," said Charles.

The family told FOX 35 Reporter Marie Edinger on Thursday they had renter’s insurance. They reached back out on Friday after discovering they were mistaken.

That realization came too late; the damage was already done.

"We get a package that comes with the rent, which is like a utility is the lawn service and the renter's insurance," explained Charles. "But the renter's insurance is for the homeowner. It's not for the renter."

There’s another problem. The family thought their landlord had another unit they could rent.

She doesn’t.

The Red Cross did respond to the scene Thursday to help, but that help comes with a deadline.

"We only have four more nights at the Comfort Inn," said Charles. "Right now, we're just trying to figure out what's next."

They’re looking for a place to stay, asking about small homes or apartments for rent – preferably around 1100 square feet.

However, that’s just step one. They have a long way to go in their search for stability.

"Thankfully, we're all alive," said Charles. "That's all we can ask for right now. We're together. We made it out."

