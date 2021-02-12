Family hopes 'Be a Match' event will lead to cure for 8-year-old boy's leukemia

Receiving a life-changing diagnosis can turn a family’s world upside down. Kobe Washington, an 8-year-old boy from Punta Gorda, was diagnosed with leukemia back in August. He and his family have been fighting hard, but now they’re hoping the kindness of strangers may save Kobe’s life.

Just over six months ago, Kobe was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia. Doctors say the only real cure for the little boy is a blood stem cell transplant; the problem is that finding a match like that isn’t easy.

The family is hosting a ‘Be the Match’ event, encouraging the public to come out and see if they are a match for 8-year-old Kobe.

Those who show up will be asked to register for the Be a Match database. They then will be asked to swab their cheek from the safety of their car, and then turn in the swab to a Be the Match representative before they leave.

The process is quick, easy, and free and could save Kobe’s life, or someone else’s.

The event is being held in the Sears parking lot at Westshore Plaza Mall in Tampa on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who would like to register for the database but are not able to make it to the event can text KOBE to 61474 for a kit to be sent directly to their home address.

