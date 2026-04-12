Orlando Weather: Warm, sunny pattern to conclude the weekend

Another beautiful day is on tap with temps likely just a touch warmer. As this ridge of high pressure continues to take over, we'll see more in the way of sunshine.

We'll see just a few clouds on Sunday with temps topping out in the lower to mid-80s. Our beach locales will be just a little cooler, rising into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

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Starry conditions are expected Sunday night with temps in the lower to middle 60s. Our NW locales slip back into the middle to upper 50s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

High pressure dominates our weather pattern as we progress into the start of the week. We'll see more sunshine but with a little "energy" working around that ridge, we'll see a little more cloud cover mixed with the sun.

Highs climb back above normal, rising into the middle to upper 80s. It'll be seasonable overnight with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s around the metro.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

This area of high pressure holds into midweek with highs surging into the upper 80s.

The sunshine-filled trend continues too, with just a few clouds from time to time. By later in the workweek, highs area wide are in the upper 80s along with plenty of sunshine.

Friday will be hot, with the 90s expected to return. It'll be great for the pool and great for the beach! Temperatures for late into next weekend will hang around 5-10° above normal.