Family of former Orlando Magic player killed in shooting searches for closure

The family of former Orlando Magic player Adrien Payne is still wanting closure two years after he was fatally shot.

Payne’s family remains resolute as the accused gunman prepares to claim self-defense under Florida’s "Stand Your Ground" law.

Adrien Payne’s brother shared the family’s ongoing grief in an interview with FOX 35 News.

"It’s been a long two years," he said. "My brother was impactful… that was my baby brother."

Payne, 31, was shot and killed while attempting to intervene in a domestic violence dispute in May 2022. The tragedy struck at a time when Payne's basketball career was flourishing. He played for the Orlando Magic during the 2017-2018 season and had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Michigan State University.

"He loved basketball," his brother recalled. "That was his passion… he couldn’t wait to get back on the court."

The incident unfolded on Egret Shores Drive in Orlando. The pain of losing Payne has lingered for his family.

"It’s never sat well with the family," said his brother. "We’ve been waiting and waiting, and now that the court hearing is coming, we are ready for justice for my brother."

The family insists that Payne, known for his gentle nature, was innocent and never involved in violent confrontations.

"My brother was never a violent person," his brother stated. "He never had a record of violent fights or anything like that."

However, Lawrence Dority, the man who shot Payne, claims he acted in self-defense, asserting he was protecting his family and home. Payne’s family disputes this narrative, maintaining that Adrien was kind and peaceful.

The next court hearing is set for June 20. The defense plans to file a "Stand Your Ground" motion, arguing Dority’s innocence and self-defense claim. Currently residing in Ohio, Payne's family plans to attend the hearing and is determined to seek justice for Adrien.