Family Dollar recalls over 400 products that were improperly stored

article

Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of items that were improperly stored and shipped to an undisclosed number of stores, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Over 400 products were "stored outside of labeled temperature requirements" and accidentally shipped to certain stores between early May and June 10, according to the recall notice.

The recalled products cover a range of items from moisturizer, sunscreen and soap to deodorant, antiperspirant and toothpaste. It also includes a variety of medicines such as certain DayQuil and Tylenol products.

FDA WARNS OF FAMILY DOLLAR PRODUCTS POTENTIALLY CONTAMINATED BY RAT FECES, DEAD BIRDS

The notice doesn't disclose how many stores are affected. However, the company said the recall doesn't apply to Delaware, Alaska or Hawaii.

Family Dollar, owned by Dollar Tree, already notified stores to "check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product," the notice said.

To date, there haven't been any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products, Family Dollar said.

ARKANSAS FAMILY DOLLAR FACILITY TIED TO RODENT INFESTATION CLOSING FOR GOOD

Still, customers that may have a recalled product are instructed to return it to the Family Dollar store where they purchased it.

Customers with concerns are urged to contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems. They can also report adverse reactions or quality problems to FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The recall covering hundred of products comes just months after Family Dollar had to issue another massive recall for products.

Early this year, the company recalled a variety of products that were shipped to more than 400 stores due to the presence of rodents and rodent activity at one of its distribution centers.

Representatives for Family Dollar did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.