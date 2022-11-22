Family dog shot, killed in Lake County yard; Florida owner offering reward

All Richard Pettis has left are photographs of his 9-year-old Bassett Hound named "Camo." "He said Camo had been shot in the head while in the yard.

Pettis described the moment he heard a gun go off.

"I was cooking. I heard it. I heard it. I walked out front and didn’t see anything," Pettis said. "Got my truck keys…was walking out the back door. I got halfway to the gate and there was blood all over the sidewalk."

In a Lake County case report FOX 35 obtained, the deputy wrote, "the dog did have what appeared to be a small caliber gunshot wound to the side of his head."

Pictured: Camo and his owner

After rushing Camo to the veterinarian, Pettis said he had to be euthanized. Richard is now pleading for anyone with information about who may have shot his dog to come forward.

With donations pouring in from all over the community, Richard is now offering a reward of more than $12,000 for information leading to an arrest. "I just want to know who did it and why. That’s what I want to know," Pettis said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the person responsible for shooting the dog could be facing a charge of second or third degree felony of animal cruelty.