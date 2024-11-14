Family dog killed, man hospitalized in alleged attack by neighbor’s dogs in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A dog is dead, and a man is hospitalized after the family says they were attacked by two dogs while out for a walk in DeBary, Florida.
The family says the attack involved a neighbor’s dogs, leaving them in shock and mourning the loss of their beloved Yorkie, Cannoli.
Volusia County deputies released 911 audio from the incident, in which Michael Vielot and his small dog, Cannoli, were attacked by two large dogs—identified as a pit bull and a boxer—in their community.
Celeste Dowe, Vielot’s former wife, said the attack left Vielot with severe injuries, including bruises, bites, and cuts, requiring medical treatment and several surgeries.
"He was completely knocked to the ground," Dowe said. "He had to seek medical treatment himself, and it’s resulted in a few surgeries."
Volusia County deputies and Orange City Animal Control responded to the scene. Animal Control is leading the investigation, but Dowe says the pit bull and boxer remain with their owners.
"I don’t feel good about that, just for safety purposes," Dowe said. "It’s a community where they live right next to a park where kids play every day."
The family says Cannoli was more than a pet; he was a companion for their daughter during the pandemic after she had open-heart surgery. As they mourn Cannoli’s death, they are also considering whether to file a lawsuit in the case.
