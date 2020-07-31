‘Fair Food Frenzy’ drive-thru style carnival food experience at Florida State Fairgrounds

article

Fairs and carnivals may be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but those seeking to satisfy their fair food cravings will have an opportunity to indulge in classic favorites such as corn dogs and funnel cakes without ever leaving their car.

The ‘Fair Food Frenzy’ at the Florida State Fairgrounds is a drive-thru style carnival food experience taking place July 31-August 2 and August 7-9, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Guests should enter the fairgrounds through the entrance gate on US Highway 301. A Menu board will be posted as cars drive up and a menu can also be found here.

Event staff will approach your vehicle to receive your order, process payment, and will return your order back to your vehicle. Admission is free.

For more information visit the Florida State Fairgrounds website.