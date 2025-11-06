FAA air traffic cuts impact travelers: What they're saying

The Brief Some travelers are rethinking their trips as 40 airports will be impacted by the FAA's air traffic cuts. The Federal Aviation Administration announced it will cut air traffic by 10% across 40 major markets starting Friday morning, Nov. 7. The sweeping flight reduction is an effort to maintain travel safety, a former FAA airspace manager said.



Cuts to flights at 40 of the most "high market" airports have some travelers rethinking their plans.

What we know:

Tarek Maalouf is supposed to fly from Houston to Orlando with his son and his son’s paintball team next week.

Orlando International Airport was listed as one of the 40 impacted airports, according to a published list from the Associated Press. Tampa International Airport is also included in the list.

"We've already paid up. We've got our itineraries and everything ready to go," Maalouf said. "We're a little bit in a panic because we don't have a plan B right now."

Maalouf said the announcement is now forcing him to look into other travel options.

"If we have to drive, we drive... It's a long drive, I’ve never driven that far before," Maalouf said with a laugh. "It's a gamble: do we rent several cars and make the trek down there and give up our seats and, you now, and give all that money that's been spent? Or do we hold out and hope that going and coming works?"

Why are 10% of flights reduced?

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday that it will cut air traffic by 10% across 40 major markets starting Friday morning, Nov. 7 to maintain safety during the ongoing government shutdown.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), nearly half of all major air traffic control facilities have been affected by staffing shortages caused by a surge in sick calls. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said workers will receive back pay once the shutdown ends, but says the administration is unable to pay certain essential workers, like air traffic controllers, without congressional cooperation.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency is not going to wait for a problem to act, saying the shutdown is causing staffing pressures and "we can't ignore it."

Dr. Michael McCormick, a former FAA airspace manager and current associate professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, said the sweeping flight reduction is an effort to maintain travel safety and restore predictability to the air traffic controller system amid staffing shortages caused by the government shutdown.

He anticipates airlines will respond by using bigger planes, or up-gauging.

"By flying larger aircraft, they can carry the same number of passengers as they would previous to 10% flight reduction," McCormick said.

How are air traffic cuts impacting trawlers?

Travelers are being told to check with their airlines to see if their flights have been impacted.

"It's 10% of total flight reductions for each individual airline," McCormick said. "So, it's going to depend upon how many flights per day each airline is flying in and out."

McCormick gave four steps people can take to decrease their chances of travel disruptions:

Book direct flights

Select early morning flights

Look for refundable options and/or travel insurance

Opt-in for your airline’s notification system – to stay up to date on any delays or cancellations.

Orlando's Impact

According to McCormick, of all the airports listed, he anticipates Orlando will see the fewest amount of disruption.

"Orlando International Airport is somewhat unique in the aviation system in the United States in that there are only two airports, large airports that are destination airports and that is Orlando and Las Vegas," McCormick said. "It's going to be more of a challenge in places like Atlanta where you have to get connections for an air crew, aircraft, baggage, and passengers all coming together and then all leaving together to make those connections."

The FAA has not confirmed whether Orlando will be affected

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said in a statement to FOX 35 saying,

"Based on a report from Airports Council International-North America, an organization that supports and advocates for airports, MCO is identified as one of the 40 U.S. airports that will have flight reductions beginning Friday (tomorrow). This may mean fewer arrivals and departures, which could help slow the rate of activity in the national airspace system and assist airports that are experiencing staffing challenges; however, the FAA has not given MCO official notification on its status."