I-4 widening planned near Walt Disney World to include express lanes, room for rail corridor

The stretch of Interstate 4 from ChampionsGate to Osceola Parkway is known for heavy traffic. Now, state officials say they have a plan to give drivers more room.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) expects to start construction on a project late next year that will rebuild the interstate to accommodate more traffic lanes, auxiliary lanes, and express lanes in both directions. The center median will also be wide enough for a rail corridor.

Reconstruction of the existing interchanges is also part of the project. FDOT expects to have construction finished here within three to four years. Locals said they wished the project could expand even further.

"At 6 a.m., it's already solid bumper-to-bumper going into Orlando," said Champions Gate resident Rick Smith, "and pretty much the same thing going towards Tampa."