Express store closings: See all 95 locations

Clothing brand Express filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection on Monday amid a restructuring and potential buyout – and announced the closure of 95 of its retail stores across the United States.

Store closing sales at those impacted stores could begin as early as Tuesday, April 23, the retailer said.

List of Express Stores set to close – and where

Express has plans to close 95 stores across 30 states, plus Washington D.C., according to a list of locations included in its bankruptcy filing.

Click through the PDF file below to see a list of the locations set to permanently close.

New buyer in the works for Express?

In a news release, Express said it filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection in Delaware after receiving a "non-binding letter of intent" from WHP Global, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and Brookfield Properties to purchase a majority of the brand's stores and operations.

"We continue to make meaningful progress refining our product assortments, driving demand, connecting with customers and strengthening our operations," said Stewart Glendinning, Chief Executive Officer, in a prepared statement.

"We are taking an important step that will strengthen our financial position and enable Express to continue advancing our business initiatives. WHP has been a strong partner to the Company since 2023, and the proposed transaction will provide us additional financial resources, better position the business for profitable growth and maximize value for our stakeholders."

While the court processing continues, Express said its Express, Factory Outlet, Bonobos, and UpWest stores were running under normal hours and operations.