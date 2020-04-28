Experts weigh-in on what travel will look like as stay-at-home orders are lifted

A new survey says 46 percent of Americans are ready to travel when the stay-at-home orders are lifted. But experts say their trips may look a little bit different than before the outbreak.

“I’ve thought about it. I really want to go on a road trip with my buddies,” said Dom Ovalle.

As restrictions are lifted across the country some people say they’d like to get out of town.

“Going into late summer and the fall – we’ll start to see kind of things open up slowly but surely,” said travel advisor John Morrison.

Morrison says people will likely stay within the United States as first.

“Probably the first things that will be prime destinations for people are like national parks...staycations,” he explained.

Places that are just a drive or quick flight away.

Though if you hop on a plane, you may have to pack your mask. JetBlue announcing this week that starting May 4th – all passengers must wear one.

“I would expect that a lot of what has been the norm will change,” Morrison said.

As for cruises, Morrison says it may take longer for that industry to bounce back after outbreaks on several ships.

“A lot of cruise lines have taken huge steps to reassure people. They’ve all changed their booking policies that you can book and then cancel down the road without penalties,” he said.

Experts say no matter where you decide to go -- you need to be flexible and prepared for plans to be cancelled.

Julio and Kimberly Medina say that’s why they’re waiting to book.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen next so you just have to be very careful when you make plans ahead, you know,” Kimberly said.