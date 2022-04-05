‘Everybody loved him:’ Music teacher says teen killed in crash was a shining light

Family and friends of a beloved teenager killed in a crash held a prayer vigil on Tuesday.

Siddharth Sukhdeo, 17, was traveling home from Orlando early Sunday with his mom and dad when a DUI suspect slammed into them on State Road 44 near Interstate 95.

Dick Cuchetti taught Sid at the Cuchetti School of Music for 11 years. He said Sid was a shining light.

"He was always positive. He never ragged anymore. He loved everybody. Everybody loved him. Next year he was supposed to be the drum major of the NSB band," he said.

Police arrested 32-year-old Michael Miles and charged him with DUI manslaughter. FOX 35 News has learned he has posted his $150,000 bond and is out of jail.

Sid’s mom was sitting in the back seat with him when they were hit. His dad said she is recovering in the hospital and has surgery Tuesday to repair eight broken ribs.

