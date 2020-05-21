Evening storms deliver hail, heavy rain to parts of Central Florida

Small but potent storms popped up early Thursday evening across Central Florida, prompting some thunderstorm watches and warnings. Many of our viewers reported hail with the passing storms.

"We expected that to be the case today," said FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards. "The upper-level temperatures have cooled just enough that we're getting quite a bit of hail in these short-lived storms."

This photograph of hail was taken by Jared Lee in Lake Mary, Florida. (May 21, 2020)

This photograph of hail was taken by Todd McCaskill in Sanford, Florida, near Lake Minnie, and U.S. Hwy 17-92. (May 21, 2020)

This photograph of hail was taken by Rick Voltoline in Lake Mary, Florida. (May 21, 2020)

Richards said that while the storms presented a classic summer pattern it was not indicative that we have officially begun the rainy season.

"These storms will continue, mostly to the south of Orlando, for the next several hours," Richards cautioned. "It could take a while to get these storms to settle down because it's so hot out there."

This photograph of hail was taken by Mary Lehmann along E. Airport Blvd., between the State Road 417 overpass and Sanford Ave. (May 21, 2020)

Richards said that over the next several days there will be a daily heat index near 96 degrees and we can expect sea breeze-driven storms through the Memorial Day holiday. In short, it will hot and humid.

