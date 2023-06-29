Eustis residents react to arrest of alleged ‘serial groper,’ turned in by his own mother

Eustis police officers sectioned off a home on Marietta Lane late Thursday, as the investigation of a man accused of attacking three women continued.

Jephson Seguin, 20, was brought into custody earlier in the day after his mother made a call to police, wanting to discuss the case. Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, Seguin allegedly tried to run but was captured. Eustis Police Captain Jon Fahning held a press conference on the arrest shortly after.

"Arresting him this early in his criminal career is certainly the best case for everybody," he said. "Our community is now safe from this individual." Seguin is accused of violently forcing himself onto women on three separate occasions. The alleged incidents stem back to April.

On Tuesday night, police responded to Morningview Drive following reports of a man who groped a woman and threw her to the ground. After gathering surveillance footage from neighbors, a connection was made and the search for Seguin continued.

In the midst of the encounter with police, he allegedly drove his vehicle at a responding officer. That officer fired three shots at the suspect. As recently as Thursday morning, it was unclear if the suspect was hit. When he was brought into custody, however, he had to be taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Cpt. Fahning could not say for certain if the wound was from the officer but said it is likely. Seguin’s health status is unknown at this time. All three incidents happened in proximity to the home where police began to carry out a search warrant Thursday afternoon. Residents are distraught.

"It blows my mind. To be honest, we have kids that run around and play in the neighborhood," said Tessa Easter. "So it makes it very uncomfortable, actually, and thinking I live in a small, sweet town and something like this. It's kind of scary." She said it was uncommon to see police presence in the neighborhood. Princella Singleton, who lives just across the street, agreed.

"It’s a decent neighborhood and looks nice, and a lot of women that don't even live in the community walk their dogs alone," she said. She was shaken up when she learned what happened.

Seguin has been charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Lewd and Lascivious Molestation, Fleeing to Elude Law Enforcement, and several other crimes.

According to Fahning, he had no criminal history prior to these incidents. The lack of offenses made it more difficult to locate. Police are requesting he is held on no bond.



