Estranged boyfriend accused of murdering Lakeland mother of three, police say

article

Two months after a Lakeland mother was gunned down in the presence of her three small children, police detectives said they found the killer: her estranged boyfriend.

On Monday, detectives said they identified 22-year-old Jacarie Dovontis Moore as the suspect after a few weeks of obstacles during the investigation where there was limited physical evidence and lack of witnesses at the shooting scene.

The deadly shooting occurred on July 19. Around 9:31 p.m., officers arrived at a home in the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Inside a home, they found 25-year-old Jeannairy Dominguez with multiple gunshot wounds.

Eight minutes later, she was pronounced dead.

Photo of Jeannairy Dominguez

At the time, police said she was "brutally gunned down" just feet away from her three children, ages 3, 5, and. None of them were injured. They are now being cared for by relatives.

Advertisement

In the weeks following her murder, detectives said they obtained 15 search warrants for homes, vehicles and electronic devices. Eventually, their investigation led to Moore, who was already in custody on separate charges.

He now faces new charges of first-degree murder and shooting into a occupied dwelling.

Scene of the July 19 fatal shooting

Family members of Dominguez told FOX 13 she was pregnant at the time of the murder. Her family traveled to Florida from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and as far as the Dominican Republic following her death.

"I want justice for my daughter. They did not kill a dog. They killed a human being, a mother, a good person," said Jeannie's mother, Narda Tolentino.

Pastor Carl Soto, Vice President of Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk, said they had reason to believe the suspect was Dominguez's ex-boyfriend, and his friend was an accomplice.

"This precious young soul had to eye-witness the last breath that her mother was taking. That was brutal," he said, just a few days after the murder.

Chief Ruben Garcia and police detectives are expected to provide additional details surrounding Moore's arrest Tuesday afternoon.

