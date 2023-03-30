Georgia inmate who escaped work detail, stole car taken back into custody

article

The search for a convicted felon who escaped from a work detail in Georgia's Decatur County has ended with the man back in custody.

A statewide alert had been issued for Aaron Lee Fore in Bainbridge, Georgia.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Fore left work detail and was last spotted in a stolen white 2015 GMC Acadia with Georgia license plate RNW4154. He was serving five years in prison for multiple offenses including theft by taking, criminal damage, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for crimes committed around the Augusta area.

WALB reports that Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk described the escaped inmate as "very dangerous" and a citizen had encountered him in Alapaha, Georgia before his arrest.

Fore is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing just under 200 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos.

Fore was being housed in the Decatur County Correctional Institution. He was considered dangerous and residents were advised to keep their doors locked.

After a search that lasted for hours, the Irwin County Sheriff's Office says that Fore was found by deputies and is in custody.

It is not known what additional charges he may face for his attempted escape.