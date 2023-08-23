Erik Compton: PGA Tour golfer arrested in Florida for allegedly throwing wife into wall

PGA Tour golfer Erik Compton was arrested over the weekend in Florida for allegedly throwing his wife into a wall during an argument, according to police.

Compton was arrested by Miami-Dade police officers on charges of misdemeanor battery and felony robbery/strong arm.

According to an arrest affidavit, Compton and his wife were arguing at their Miami home about "relationship issues" on Saturday night when his wife began to record the spat on her cell phone.

That's when officers said Compton forcibly took the phone from her and threw it into a pool. He then grabbed her by her shoulders and threw her into a wall, the affidavit stated. The woman left the home, drove to a friend's house and called police.

Authorities said she had small bruises on her. Her phone, however, was not damaged, the affidavit stated.

Compton was taken to the Miami-Dade Police Department for a formal interview about what happened, but he invoked his right to counsel.

He was charged and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami and was freed on bond, FOX News Digital reported.

Compton five top-10 finishes in 168 career starts on the PGA Tour. He tied for second at the 2014 U.S. Open. He appeared in two PGA Tour events during the 2022-23 season, most recently finishing tied for 63rd at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May.

The Miami native played golf at the University of Georgia and participated in the Palmer Cup and Walker Cup.

FOX News contributed to the report.