Eric Trump kicks off 'Team Trump on Tour' in Osceola County

Eric Trump received a warm round of applause and cheers from supporters in front of the Republican Party Osceola County’s Headquarters.

This was the first campaign stop on the red bus Team Trump on Tour.

Eric Trump took the opportunity to make jabs at his father’s opponent in the 2020 race for the White House wherever he could.

“He doesn’t’ know what he’s talking about anymore. He can’t go out on stage. Jill Biden is spending more time in front of the camera than he is,” Eric Trump said.

Florida’s former Attorney General Pam Bondi also stumped for President Trump Monday afternoon, making a point to let Trump supporters know how they’re running their campaign much different than Joe Biden.

“You know how many doors the Trump campaign knocked on last weekened? One million. You know how many the Biden campaign knocked on? Zero. They’re all down in the basement with Joe Biden,” Bondi told the crowd.

Advertisement

Corey Lewandowski is the senior advisor for the president’s re-election campaign.

He tells FOX 35 News they recognize the importance of Florida and the I-4 (Interstate 4) corridor to winning the election.

He says we can expect to see more campaign stops in Central Florida along the I-4 corridor with members of the Trump family and possibly even the president himself.

“I would love an opportunity for the president to get back on the road. But, we have to do so in a socially responsible manner. That’s a big responsibility for events like this,” Lewandowski said.

Each of Monday's speakers kept masks on until their time at the podium speaking to the crowd.

Organizers set up several rows of folding chairs, each seat 6 feet apart.

And, they asked folks to stay in their seats.

Joe Biden’s campaign sent out a news release calling Trump’s Red Bus Tour reckless.

Democrat Congressman Darren Soto echoed that sentiment, making a video statement online.

“Today, the Trump campaign begins their magical mystery tour where they pretend the coronavirus will just go away and leave voters guessing as to the president’s national testing plan, a solution to the recession and his do-nothing executive orders,” Rep. Soto said.

Several Trump supporters told FOX 35 News they felt perfectly comfortable at Monday's rally.

One woman even made a point of saying that she’s an adult and can decide for herself what is safe.