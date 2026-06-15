Epic Universe's 'jaw-dropping' fireworks show, 'Universal Celestial Goodnight,' debuts next month

The Brief Universal Orlando Resort has announced that Epic Universe's first-ever nighttime spectacular, "Universal Celestial Goodnight," will officially debut on Tuesday, July 7. Running nightly, the multisensory production will utilize dancing fountains, advanced light projection systems and a massive fireworks finale to illuminate the central hub of Celestial Park. The show, included with standard admission to the new theme park, draws inspiration from five immersive worlds that opened to the public in May 2025.



Universal Orlando's Epic Universe's nighttime spectacular "Universal Celestial Goodnight" will debut next month.

"Universal Celestial Goodnight," a nighttime show with a fireworks display, dancing fountains, light effects and music, will run nightly, starting July 7.

The "glittering new fireworks finale," Universal Orlando said, will light up all of Celestial Park in a captivating display. Park guests are invited to "cap off their day" with this new experience.

When will ‘Universal Celestial Goodnight’ begin?

The new nighttime show, Universal Celestial Goodnight, is set to begin on Tuesday, July 7. Check the Universal Orlando app for showtimes.

What to expect with ‘Universal Celestial Goodnight'?

Universal Celestial Goodnight is described as a multisensory experience, including a display of dancing fountains, breathtaking light effects and a fireworks finale, Universal Orlando described in a news release.

The show uses nearly 600 synchronized light fixtures, over 350 larger-than-life fountains and seven million LED lights embedded throughout Celestial Park, to light up the world from Luna to Apollo with choreography set to a "high energy musical score," Universal Orlando said. As a finale to the show, a fireworks display will serve as an "epic farewell after an action-packed day at the park," the news release said.

The show, which is set to take place nightly at Celestial Park, pays tribute to inspiring characters and adventures found within Epic Universe's portals, Universal Orlando said.

The exact duration of the nighttime spectacular has not yet been released.

Tickets for Epic Universe

Viewing access for the nighttime spectacular is fully included with standard park admission to Epic Universe.

A one-day ticket to Epic Universe is priced at $139.00 for adults and $134.00 for children.

What is Epic Universe?

Epic Universe is Universal Orlando's fourth park – following Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay. Epic Universe opened to the public on May 22, 2025. The park includes five immersive worlds, including: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How To Train Your Dragon-Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

Standard park hours are currently from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily.