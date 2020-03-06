EPA releases list of approved disinfectants to use against coronavirus

article

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released a list of disinfectants that are “qualified for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” a press release reads.

As coronavirus continues to expand throughout the U.S., keeping your home and surfaces clean is as crucial in preventing its spread as washing your hands.

“Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

The products approved to fight against the virus were chosen through the Emerging Viral Pathogen program, which was developed in 2016 for rapid response to viral pathogen outbreaks.

Among the disinfectants on the list, are a number of professional and common household cleaners, such as Lysol and Clorox. Variants of the latter, available at most grocery stores, are Lysol Heavy Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate, Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist, Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner, Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner + Bleach, and Clorox Disinfecting Bleaches, Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, among others.

To see the full list of approved disinfectants, click here.

