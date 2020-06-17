Entrances to police precinct shut from outside by rope and U-lock

article

Police in Portland, Oregon, said entrances to the Central Precinct were locked from the outside by a bicycle lock and rope overnight on June 16-17 during anti-racism protests.

Police said the move, “presented serious life-safety concerns for the adults in custody and employees.”

Still imagery and footage posted from the scene showed the U-lock on the Second Avenue entrance to the precinct.

The rope was used to keep closed roll-up doors at the southeast corner of the building, police said.