Tampa man receives 2 life sentences for killing girlfriend's 17-month-old child in 2019

A Tampa man found guilty of beating his girlfriend's 17-month-old child to death received two consecutive life sentences on Wednesday.

During the hearing Wednesday afternoon, the child’s mother Shirley Hunter thanked prosecutors and investigators for their work on the case against Enrico Adams, but was too broken up to say more. Hunter walked away from the witness stand in tears.

A Tampa jury will now determine how Enrico Adam's trial ends.

A few minutes later, Hunter composed herself and headed back to hear from Tampa Judge Michelle Sisco.

"You have experienced the worst thing that could happen to any human being and that is losing a child in particularly at the hands of another," explained Sisco.

Hunter sobbed during the exchange.

Later, The child’s great-grandmother, who was not identified in court records, had a few choice words for Adams.

"Why would you hurt my grand baby like this? I had nightmares about what you did and how you treated him. If I could do to you, what you did to my grand baby I would do it, with no remorse and accept the penalty," she yelled.

The child was left alone with Enrico which is when prosecutors say he beat the one-year-old.

Adams was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of a child whose mother was his girlfriend at the time in 2019.

On November 30, 2019, Adams had been dating Hunter for four months, and after heading to a laundromat, she left her 1-year-old child with him. When she returned a couple of hours later to her home at the Silver Oaks apartments in Tampa, the baby was already asleep in his crib.

However, the next morning, the child was cold and unresponsive. The child died of blunt force trauma to his abdomen and internal organs. Adams denied hurting the baby.

In June a jury deadlocked during Adams‘ first trial, but a new jury convicted him in September of the murder of 17-month-old JaMarcus Howard.

When Judge Sisco sentenced Adams to two consecutive life sentences without parole, Adams showed no emotion or reaction to his punishment.