EMS trips could be 20 minutes for some when Rockledge Hospital closes, officials say

The Brief Rockledge Hospital is set to close in April, sparking fears of a healthcare crisis in Brevard County. Officials warn emergency response times will increase, and nearby hospitals may struggle to handle the influx of patients. Local leaders and residents are pushing to delay the closure, but Orlando Health has not changed its decision.



Concerns are growing about a potential healthcare crisis in Brevard County as officials try to postpone the sudden closure of the Rockledge Hospital.

What we know:

Rockledge Hospital is set to shut down in April, with its emergency room closing on April 7 and the entire hospital ceasing operations by April 22. Orlando Health, which operates the hospital, has cited the high cost of repairs and renovations as the reason for the closure, stating that building a new, modern facility would be more cost-effective. However, no immediate replacement hospital has been announced, raising concerns about access to emergency care in the county.

What we don't know:

There is uncertainty about how the county will handle the influx of patients at other hospitals and whether Orlando Health will reconsider its decision. Commissioner Katie Delaney is drafting a letter urging Orlando Health to delay the closure, and local lawmakers are discussing the matter in Tallahassee. It is unclear if these efforts will lead to any changes or if alternative solutions will be proposed before the hospital shuts down.

The backstory:

Orlando Health took over Rockledge Hospital with assurances that it would remain open. However, last month’s sudden announcement of its closure shocked local officials and residents, who feel blindsided by the decision. The hospital has been a critical part of the healthcare infrastructure in Brevard County, and its closure will remove hundreds of beds from the system.

The closure is expected to have a major impact on emergency response times and patient care. Brevard County Fire Rescue officials warn that ambulance transport times will increase by at least 20 minutes as patients must be taken to hospitals in Cape Canaveral, Viera, or Titusville. Healthcare leaders say the remaining hospitals may not have the capacity to handle the increased demand, which could put lives at risk.

Timeline:

The ER at Rockledge Hospital will close first. Orlando Health said that will happen on April 7. The entire hospital is set to close on April 22.

What they're saying:

"Orlando Health came into our community. They told us they were going to keep this hospital open and then, with no notice to the community, they are shutting it down," said Katie Delaney, who represents District 1 for the Brevard County Commission.

She’s still in shock about last month’s announcement to close the hospital, and she isn’t alone.

"Never in my 41 years in healthcare have I witnessed such a careless disregard for the health of a community," said George Mikitarian, who’s the president/CEO of the Parrish Medical Center in Titusville.

The hospital leader told commissioners this week his hospital won't be able to help everyone in need.

"We can only accommodate so many additional patients with the resources that we have," said Mikitarian.

EMS officials also expressed concern about how long it will take patients to reach other hospitals.

"You’re going to be 20 minutes in any direction, Cape Canaveral, Viera or Parrish," said Patrick Voltaire, who’s the fire chief for Brevard County Fire Rescue.

So far, nothing’s changed about the closure. Orlando Health said, "The cost to repair and renovate Rockledge Hospital far exceeds the cost of a new, modern, state-of-the-art hospital."

However, building a new hospital will take years, and some say losing hundreds of beds will hurt the community right now.

"It is not as simple as just driving to another hospital," said Brevard’s fire union president Michael Bramson, who also spoke out against the closure to commissioners.

FOX 35’s Esther Bower asked if Commissioner Delaney thought people would die as a result of the closure.

"Absolutely, yeah," the commissioner answered. "There’s no debating that."

Commissioner Delaney is drafting a letter she will send to Orlando Health pleading for change. She also says this issue is being discussed in Tallahassee with local lawmakers.

What you can do:

Efforts to prevent or delay the closure are ongoing. A community petition started by resident Chris D’Andrea is gathering signatures to push for solutions, while officials at the county and state levels continue discussions. As of now, Orlando Health has not indicated any plans to change course.

You can read the petition by clicking HERE. So far, more than 1,800 people have signed it.

