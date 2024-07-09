Emotional support Pomeranian named 'BoJack' loses eye after Pitbull attack

An emotional support dog named BoJack needs surgery after his owners say he was attacked by a Pitbull at their Osceola County apartment complex.

The six-year-old Pomeranian now has stitches over his eye after the incident on Sunday, July 7.

"My wife was walking him; [BoJack] was out front. The dog made the corner, and ‘bam!’ It happened! BoJack had no chance," said owner Kenneth Schiavone. "He bit [BoJack’s] whole head; he had his head in his mouth… [BoJack] has a puncture wound on top of his head. His eye was actually bulging out of his head, and it was really horrifying to see; it was really horrifying. It broke my heart."

Schiavone said he and his wife rushed BoJack to a veterinarian's hospital where vets sewed his injured eye shut, but Schiavone said they told him the eye must be removed. According to an estimate from Golden Heart Veterinary Care in Windermere, the procedure and the surgery is estimated to cost around $3,000.

"We didn’t have the money to pay for the complete surgery at the time, so he said this is the best thing to do now," Schiavone said.

While trying to find the money to fund BoJack’s surgery, they are also searching for the dog responsible. Schiavone said it was a brown and black Pitbull mix. He has never seen it at their Simpson Road apartment before and thinks it could be a stray.

"The dog took off like a bat outta hell," Schiavone said. "It had no collar, no leash, no owner at the time… so we don’t know whose dog it is."

Schiavone and his wife called the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control.

"They searched the area again today, looking around, out in the woods, looking around, and they still haven’t spotted the dog," Schiavone said.

Schiavone is worried that another dog — or person — could be next, and the outcome may be worse than what BoJack has to endure.



"He is my life; he’s everything to me and my wife," Schiavone said. "He’s a great dog, a beautiful personality. He’s intelligent, he’s obedient, he’s just a great dog."’

If you want to donate to BoJack’s surgery cost, contact Golden Heart Veterinary Care at (407) 392-1888. They are located at 13205 Reams Road, suite 172, in Windermere. Schiavone and his wife have also set up a GoFundMe account.