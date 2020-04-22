Eminem celebrates 12 years of sobriety

article

Eminem is marking 12 years sober following a pill addiction that could have killed him.

The "Godzilla" rapper posted a photo of a medallion on his Instagram and Twitter pages on Tuesday writing, "Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid."

On the medallion is the phrase "one day at a time," along with the words "unity," "service" and "recovery" surrounding the number 12.

The superstar - whose real name is Marshall Mathers - has opened up about his addiction to drugs in the past. In 2010, Eminem revealed to the New York Times that he consumed 20 pills a day at the height of his addiction.

“I used to get pills wherever I could,” he confessed. “I was just taking anything that anybody was giving to me.”

The "Real Slim Shady" MC credits his daughters with keeping him sober.

“I love them so much and they’ve helped me through so many things,” he said of Hailie Jade, Lainey and Whitney.

He also sees a rehab counselor weekly, according to FOX News.