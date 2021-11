Electric Daisy Carnival kicks off in Orlando: Road closures you need to know about

The Electric Daisy Carnival is returning this weekend for a three-day music festival at Tinker Field.

Commonly referred to as EDC, the event is estimated to draw 95,000 per day.

The festival kicks off Friday at 1 p.m. and goes until midnight.

It continues at 1 p.m. to midnight on both Saturday and Sunday.

With the crowds comes lots of road closures:

W. Church St. between S. Tampa Ave. and Rio Grande Ave.:

Thursday, November 4 at 5 p.m. - Tuesday, November 16 at 6 a.m.



W. Church St. between Rio Grande Ave. and S. Nashville Ave.:

Thursday, November 4 at 5 p.m. - Tuesday, November 16 at 6 a.m.



W. South St. between Rio Grande Ave. and S. Norton Ave.:

Thursday, November 4 at 5 p.m. - Thursday, November 18 at 6 a.m.



Rio Grande Ave. between W. Church St. and W. Anderson St.:

Thursday, November 4 at 5 p.m. - Thursday, November 18 at 6 a.m.



Southbound Rio Grande Ave. between W. Anderson St. and Long St.:

Tuesday, November 9 at 7 a.m. - Tuesday, November 16 at 6 a.m.



Southbound S. Nashville Ave. between Colyer St. and W. Anderson St.:

Tuesday, November 9 at 7 a.m. - Tuesday, November 16 at 6 a.m



Westbound Colyer St. between S. Nashville Ave. and S. Norton Ave.:

Tuesday, November 9 at 7 a.m. - Tuesday, November 16 at 6 a.m



W. Anderson St. between Rio Grande Ave. and S. Nashville Ave.:

Tuesday, November 9 at 7 a.m. - Tuesday, November 16 at 6 a.m.



Rio Grande Ave. between Church St. and Central Blvd.:

Friday, November 12 at 7 a.m. - Monday, November 15 at 1 a.m.



Carter St. between S. Tampa Ave. and Rio Grande Ave.:

Friday, November 12 at 7 a.m. - Monday, November 15 at 7 a.m.



Long St. between S. Tampa Ave. and Rio Grande Ave.:

Friday, November 12 at 7 a.m. - Monday, November 15 at 7 a.m



S. Orange Blossom Trail between W. Washington St. and W. Gore St.:

Friday, November 12 at 11:30 p.m. - Saturday, November 13 at 1:30 a.m.

Saturday, November 13 at 11:30 p.m. - Sunday, November 14 at 1:30 a.m.

Sunday, November 14 at 11:30 p.m. - Monday, November 15 at 1:30 a.m.