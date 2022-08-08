Edgewater police officers respond to 'high priority incident;' portion of U.S. Hwy 1 closed

article

The Edgewater Police Department (EPD) says its officers are responding to "a high priority incident" near the area of East Knapp Ave. and N. Ridgewood Ave. (U.S. Highway 1). While few details were immediately released by authorities, the police department said in a social media post that a "suspect is contained" and "there is no danger to the general public."

U.S. Highway 1 is closed in both directions from 10th Street to Dixwood Ave. due to a large law enforcement presence. The EPD is asking nearby residents to avoid the area and shelter in place. FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene gathering additional information. We will have a live report on FOX 35 News at 10 p.m. and update this story as we receive more details.