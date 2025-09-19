Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell candlelight vigil: How to watch live, stream

The Brief A candlelight vigil for Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell is expected to take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the Edgewater Alliance Church. Jewell was shot and killed on Monday at a Circle K gas station in Ormond-by-the-Sea, Florida. Jewell is remembered by family and friends as being someone you could rely on and who dedicated years of his life to public service.



A candlelight vigil for Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell is expected to take place Friday in Edgewater. Jewell was shot and killed while off-duty Monday at a Circle K gas station in Ormond-by-the-Sea.

What we know:

The candlelight vigil for Jewell is expected to take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the Edgewater Alliance Church, which is located at 310 N. Ridgewood Ave. in Edgewater.

The Jewell family is inviting the community to come together, reflect and pay tribute to Jewell's service.

"Let us stand united in support of his family, friends and fellow EPD officers," the Edgewater Police Department (EPD) said.

Several events in Jewell's honor have already taken place this week, including a prayer event on Wednesday at the police station and a procession to escort his body from the Volusia County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday.

What's next:

Jewell's family said a funeral for Jewell will be held in the near future, but the event will remain private.

Who was David Jewell?

Dig deeper:

Law enforcement agencies across Florida have issued statements on social media, sending their condolences to Jewell's family, colleagues and friends. Those who knew Jewell said he will be remembered as someone who dedicated years of his life to public service, as well as someone who anyone could rely on.

Jewell was a police officer with the EPD, which he joined in June 2023.

"David was a guy that you could rely on for anything," Acting Edgewater Police Chief Charles Geiger said. "You'd never hear a bad thing about him."

Before joining Edgewater, Jewell worked for the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) in the communications unit. In 2020, he received the "Telecomunicator of the Quarter" distinction, according to VSO's Facebook page.

Officer David Jewell

"Jewell was honored for his calm professionalism during a crash involving two critically injured young patients on May 19, 2020," the Facebook post reads. "TC Jewell was praised for his work on a fire dispatch channel for his outstanding job on this call. In addition, he continues to represent the communications center in a positive and professional manner."

Jewell also previously worked for the Lake Helen Police Department, where he started his law enforcement career as a reserve police officer in 2012.

"Officer Jewell, commonly referred to as ‘DJ’ among his fellow officers, was an asset to the agency and well liked among his peers," Lake Helen Police Department Chief Robert B. Mullins said. "In my nearly 28 years of law enforcement experience, I have never encountered a more friendly, kind-hearted officer than David Jewell. It is devastating that he was taken from us so senselessly. ‘DJ’ was and will always be one of us, and he will never be replaced."

How you can help

What you can do:

The EPD shared two links to support the family of Jewell: one for a meal train and the other a GoFundMe link.

What happened to Officer David Jewell?

The backstory:

Jewell, who was off-duty at the time, was ambushed, shot and killed by the clerk inside a Circle K gas station Monday afternoon in Ormond-by-the-Sea. Jewell died after he was shot execution-style 24 times, officials said.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood told reporters the suspect reportedly admitted to shooting Jewell, and he knew the difference between right and wrong. He also reportedly told detectives he shot Jewell because he was having a "bad day."

The suspect, Eduardo Felipe Labrada Machado, made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, where a judge denied him a $1 million bond. He is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.