Edgewater Police Officer shot, killed: Suspect fired 24 shots in 2 minutes, sheriff says

The suspect accused of shooting and killing Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell at point-blank range inside a Circle K in Ormond-by-the-Sea fired nearly two-dozen bullets in less than two minutes, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

"To watch the evil and the calculatingness of what he did to Officer Jewell, you cannot describe it. To unload, stop, reload, and then just go right back at it again and fire additional shots. Again, we're talking 24 shots from probably between 1-2 feet away," Sheriff Chitwood said of the suspect's alleged actions.

Sheriff Chitwood shared new details on the shooting investigation during a press conference on Tuesday morning. He was joined by Interim Edgewater City Manager Joseph Mahone, who served previously as the Chief of Police for the Edgewater Police Department, and Edgewater Mayor Diezel Depew.

The suspected shooter, identified as Eduardo Machado, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of first-degree premediated murder. A judge ordered him to be held on no bond.

"He was truly a great police officer and a better person," said City Manager Mahone, who swore in Officer Jewell in 2023 when he was the police chief.

"He didn't deserve to die in this cowardly act. It's really disgusting," he said. "We take away that title of officer, he's a human, he's a father, he's a husband, he's a son. We have to remember that, that outside the uniform, these police officers are people."

Shooting timeline

By the numbers:

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared new details on the shooting investigation, including additional details on the timeline ahead of the shooting.

Sept. 5

Eduardo Felipe Labrada Machado purchased a glock model 20 10 mm handgun from Bucks Gun Rack. He then had to wait the mandatory 3-day waiting period.

Sept. 15

Around 2 p.m., Eduardo Machado visits Bucks Gun Rack to pick up the gun he bought.

Around 4:08., Eduardo Machado is working at Circle K and sees Officer David Jewell walk into the store. He goes out to his car, grabs a jacket, returns to the store and almost immediately begins shooting.

Around 8 p.m., Volusia County Sheriff and Acting Edgewater Police Chief Charles Geiger hold a news conference.

Around 11:30 p.m, law enforcement escort the body of Officer Jewell to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Sept. 16

Eduardo Machado's mug shot is released. He's booked under suspicion of first-degree murder. He makes his first appearance in front of a judge and is denied bond.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood, Edgewater City Manager, and Edgewater Mayor hold a news conference to discuss the latest on the investigation.

Potential motive: A bad day?

Sheriff Mike Chitwood told reporters that the suspect reportedly admitted to shooting Officer Jewell, and that he knew the difference between right and wrong. He also reportedly told detectives that he shot Officer Jewell because he was having a "bad day," Sheriff Chitwood said.

He also alleged that the two had an argument, but was unable to provide any details on when the argument happened nor what it was about.

He said the suspect worked at Circle K for about three years, though it was not all at that same location. It wasn't immediately clear how long he had worked at that location where the shooting happened. However, the suspect admitted to knowing Officer Jewell, as he was a frequent customer at the location.

Remembering Officer David Jewell

Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell was remembered as someone who dedicated years of his life to public service and as someone who anyone could rely on.

Officer David Jewell joined the Edgewater Police Department in June 2023. Photos of his swearing-in ceremony were posted on the Edgewater Police Department's Facebook page at the time.

"David was a guy that you could rely on for anything. You'd never hear a bad thing about him," Acting Edgewater Police Chief Charles Geiger told reporters during a news conference on Monday night.

Before joining Edgewater, Jewell worked for the Volusia Sheriff's Office in the communications unit. In 2020, he received the "Telecomunicator of the Quarter" distinction, according to VSO's Facebook page.

"Jewell was honored for his calm professionalism during a crash involving two critically injured young patients on May 19, 2020. TC Jewell was praised for his work on a fire dispatch channel for his outstanding job on this call. In addition, he continues to represent the Communications Center in a positive and professional manner."

He also worked for the Lake Helen Police Department, which is part of Volusia County.

He leaves behind a wife and a 17-year-old son.

How you can help

The Edgewater Police Department shared two links to support the family of Officer Jewell: one for a meal train and the other for a GoFundMe link.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids canceled its previously announced fundraising efforts after learning the city was starting an official GoFundMe on behalf of Officer Jewell's family.