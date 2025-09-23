Eatonville set to reclaim historic Hungerford School property

The Brief Eatonville has reached a deal to take back the 117-acre Hungerford School site. The land, a cornerstone of Black history in Florida, was acquired by the district in 1951. Town leaders plan to build community spaces, education programs and health facilities.



Eatonville leaders say they have reached a deal to reclaim one of Florida’s most historic properties, the site of the former Hungerford School.

What we know:

Eatonville officials say they have struck a deal to reclaim the Hungerford School property, a 117-acre site considered one of Florida’s most historic landmarks.

The agreement with Orange County Public Schools and Orange County Public Charities would return the land to the town, pending approval by the Orange County School Board on Sept. 30.

Mayor Angie Gardner said the property will be used for community-focused projects, including an early learning center, a health care facility and spaces for public events.

What we don't know:

The precise financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, nor has the timeline for redevelopment. It is also unclear how the town will fund long-term projects on the site once the property officially changes hands.

The backstory:

Founded in 1897, Hungerford School was one of the first schools for African Americans in Central Florida and became a cornerstone of education and culture in Eatonville. Orange County Public Schools acquired the land in 1951. In recent decades, discussions about selling or redeveloping the property sparked fears that the town’s legacy—as one of the nation’s first self-governing Black communities—could be diminished.

Big picture view:

The Hungerford site has long been viewed as a symbol of Eatonville’s resilience and history. Town leaders say regaining control of the land ensures the community can preserve its cultural heritage while shaping future development on its own terms.

