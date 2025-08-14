Eastbound lanes closed in Ocala area after deadly pedestrian crash, police say

The Brief A deadly crash involving a pedestrian took place on Thursday morning in Ocala. The crash caused all eastbound lanes in the area to close. The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.



All eastbound lanes in the Ocala area are currently closed following a deadly pedestrian crash on Thursday morning, police say.

What we know:

The Ocala Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday morning near the Paddock Mall on Southwest College Road.

All eastbound lanes near the 3100 block of Southwest College Road are currently closed due to the crash.

Officials say the pedestrian died in the crash.

Traffic delays may be in place for the next few hours as police investigate the crash.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes at this time.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet shared any details on the events leading up to the crash.

The deadly crash took place on Thursday morning near the Paddock Mall in Ocala. (Credit: Ocala Police Department)

What's next:

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.

FOX 35 News has reached out to authorities for more information on the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.