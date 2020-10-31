Early voting ends Sunday: Make sure you turn in your mail-in-ballots

article

With early voting ending in Central Florida coming to an end Sunday night, some people worry it's too late for people to mail in their ballots.

One out of four people in Florida who were given a vote-by-mail ballot have not returned it as of Saturday morning.

State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith is urging voters on both sides to hand-deliver their vote-by-mail ballot.

"For all of those thousands of voters on both sides, who haven’t returned their ballots, it’s important that they hand-deliver their VBM (vote-by-mail) ballot to a secure dropbox, otherwise they run the risk of their vote not counting in this election," State Rep. Guillermo Smith said.

If your county has early voting on Sunday, you can take your ballot to one of the polling locations.

If not, you will have to take your ballot to your supervisor of elections office on Monday or Tuesday.

