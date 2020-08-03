Dunkin' offering 'Free Coffee Mondays' starting August 3

article

Dunkin' is launching Free Coffee Mondays -- but it's only for a limited time.

Starting on August 3, Dunkin' Perks members can get a free medium coffee -- hot or iced -- for free. In order to redeem the offer, members must buy any food item to claim the deal.

Those who are not members can sign up through the Dunkin' app.

The coffee chain is also bringing back Free Donut Fridays, when members can get a free classic donut when they purchase a drink.

'Free Coffee Mondays' and 'Free Donut Fridays' deals will only last until the week of August 17, meaning the free coffee deal will only be available on August 3, 10 and 17. The free doughnut offer is available on August 7, 14 and 21.