Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day: Dunkin to donate portion of sales to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
(Photo via Dunkin')

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida residents can help local kids battling illnesses by buying coffee on "Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day."

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, $1 from every iced coffee sold will be donated to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

The promotion is part of the restaurant's Dunkin' Joy Childhood Foundation – which Dunkin' said has granted more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits since 2006. 

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly said each drink would cost $1. Instead, drinks will be regularly priced, but $1 from every iced coffee will be donated to the hospital.