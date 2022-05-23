Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day: Dunkin to donate portion of sales to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital

article

Central Florida residents can help local kids battling illnesses by buying coffee on "Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day."



On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, $1 from every iced coffee sold will be donated to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

The promotion is part of the restaurant's Dunkin' Joy Childhood Foundation – which Dunkin' said has granted more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits since 2006.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly said each drink would cost $1. Instead, drinks will be regularly priced, but $1 from every iced coffee will be donated to the hospital.