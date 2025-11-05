Duke Energy Florida to lower customer bills in March 2026

The Brief Duke Energy Florida will lower bills for customers starting in March 2026. The company recently received approval from the Florida Public Service Commission to lower bills. Residential customers can expect to see a $44 decrease for every 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity they use, according to Duke Energy.



Duke Energy customers in Florida could soon get a bit of relief on their bills next year.

What we know:

The company has announced that it will lower customer bills starting in March after receiving approval from the Florida Public Service Commission.

Residential customers can expect their bills to go by $44 for every 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity they use, according to Duke Energy.

Commercial and industrial customers can also expect to see lower bills in March, the company said. The decreases will range between 9.6% and 15.8%.

The storm cost recovery charge from Duke’s response to hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton is being removed at the end of February, which will lead to the bill reduction.

Before bills go down, some customers will see a temporary increase in their bills in January and February, according to Duke. Bills will increase by $7.54 for residential customers using 1,000 kWh of electricity and between 4.3% and 8.2% for commercial and industrial customers.

What they're saying:

Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president, said in a new release that the company understands the challenges customers face.

"We hope this bill reduction helps ease their financial burden, while we continue providing the reliable power they depend on every day."

Duke Energy Florida supplies electricity to two million customers in Florida.