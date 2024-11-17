Driving under the influence leads to 71 being arrested in October by Polk County Sheriff Deputies.

Polk County Sheriff's Deputies arrested 71 people in October for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to a post on the Department's social media page.

The 71 arrests were arrests by the Polk County Sheriff's Office only, and do not include any other Polk County arrests that may have been made by city Police Departments or the Florida Highway Patrol.

Polk County authorities stress if you see someone who appears to be driving while impaired to call 9-1-1 immediately.